DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Barclays

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DoubleVerify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cannonball Research initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.47.

Shares of DV stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.28.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $979,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,474 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 970.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

