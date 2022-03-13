Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Lowered to C$142.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.18% from the stock’s previous close.

PBH has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$145.38.

PBH stock opened at C$106.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$119.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$127.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$104.38 and a 12 month high of C$137.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.87.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

