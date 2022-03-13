TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Downgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$19.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.30.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TSE:RNW opened at C$18.48 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$16.01 and a 12-month high of C$22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 35.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is 179.38%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.