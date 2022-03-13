Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 1,287 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.14% of UFP Technologies worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 116,550.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 23.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth $202,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $76.01. The firm has a market cap of $443.05 million, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.77.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. ?It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

