Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Lowered to C$24.50 at National Bankshares

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$24.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCL.A. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transcontinental has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.00.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Shares of Transcontinental stock opened at C$18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$18.06 and a 12-month high of C$26.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.63.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.