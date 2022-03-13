iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.10% of iRhythm Technologies worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,911,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,492 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRTC opened at $118.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.11. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $147.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $76,417.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $320,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.15.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

