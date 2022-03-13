Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) by 401.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,970 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.18% of CalAmp worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CalAmp by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 221,729 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 245.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

CAMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. dropped their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. CalAmp Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,500 shares of company stock worth $226,830 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

