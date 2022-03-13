Two Sigma Investments LP Has $668,000 Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,524 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.07% of Gorman-Rupp worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 16.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 117,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 19.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.20.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.65%.

Separately, Sidoti raised Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

About Gorman-Rupp (Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.