Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) to Hold

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$13.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s previous close.

WDO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.34.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$16.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$7.78 and a 12-month high of C$16.77.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

