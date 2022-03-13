Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Industrias Bachoco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

NYSE IBA opened at $38.00 on Friday. Industrias Bachoco has a 12 month low of $36.98 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

