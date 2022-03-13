Short Interest in u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Declines By 38.1%

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the February 13th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

UBLXF stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. u-blox has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $79.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.97.

u-blox Company Profile (Get Rating)

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

