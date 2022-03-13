Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Short Interest Up 111.1% in February

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

TTBXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 275 ($3.60) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 235 ($3.08) in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Shares of TTBXF stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $3.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.