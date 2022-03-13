Kenneth Duda Sells 40,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $4,810,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Thursday, February 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $5,134,400.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $5,118,800.00.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $119.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.65. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.50 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.