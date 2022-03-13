UBS Group AG Purchases 134,161 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 349.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,161 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,970,000 after buying an additional 875,000 shares during the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,351,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.90. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $39.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.