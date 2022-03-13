Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ferguson from £155 ($203.09) to £140 ($183.44) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,789.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $144.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $116.70 and a 52-week high of $183.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.74.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

