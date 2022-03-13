LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Gladstone Investment worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 166.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $485.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment (Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

