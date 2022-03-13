LPL Financial LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,032 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.51% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 30.4% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 79,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 18,532 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the third quarter worth about $1,033,000. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 22.5% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the third quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48.

