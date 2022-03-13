AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGCO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

Get AGCO alerts:

NYSE:AGCO opened at $130.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.73. AGCO has a 52 week low of $108.56 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AGCO by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $130,778,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in AGCO by 545.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,332,000 after acquiring an additional 406,935 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,962,000 after acquiring an additional 388,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,730,000 after buying an additional 368,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO (Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.