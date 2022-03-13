adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on adidas from €345.00 ($375.00) to €340.00 ($369.57) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.75.

adidas stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. adidas has a one year low of $93.86 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the third quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of adidas by 78.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of adidas by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of adidas by 30.5% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

