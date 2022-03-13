Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Royal Boskalis Westminster in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KKWFF stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.66.

Royal Boskalis Westminster NV engages in the provision of maritime services. It operates through the following segments: Dredging & Inland Infra, Offshore Energy, and Towage & Salvage. The Dredging & Inland Infra segment involves all activities required to remove silt, sand, and other layers from the seabed and river bed and in some cases in coastal protection and land reclamation.

