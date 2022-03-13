Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

TLYS stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.11.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

