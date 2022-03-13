TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) CEO Purchases $967,500.00 in Stock

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) CEO Paul B. Prager purchased 150,000 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WULF opened at $9.51 on Friday. TeraWulf Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 million, a P/E ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WULF. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf, Inc owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

