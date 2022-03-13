DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Hany M. Nada Purchases 50,000 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) Director Hany M. Nada acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $872,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.97. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Northland Securities cut their price objective on DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $189,342,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 1,007.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $78,258,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

