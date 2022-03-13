Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 11,050 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,171,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $103.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.33 and its 200-day moving average is $115.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

