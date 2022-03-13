Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.25.

SLP stock opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $826.77 million, a PE ratio of 83.63 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $73.67.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,933 shares of company stock worth $1,350,780. 23.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,517 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 695,406 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,948,000 after purchasing an additional 219,631 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 882,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 135,801 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.