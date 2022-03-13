LPL Financial LLC Sells 568 Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.84% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQL opened at $102.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.17. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $110.75.

