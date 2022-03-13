Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,623 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $72,272.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

PSXP opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $46.25.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $503.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 41.90% and a return on equity of 43.61%. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.85%.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

