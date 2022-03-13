LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 67.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $218,000.
Shares of EFT opened at $13.14 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.
