Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,741 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 205.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,379 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 5,559.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 639,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 137,038 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 72,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 198,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $3.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $290.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AUTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

