Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,092 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.54% of Arlo Technologies worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.91 million, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.70. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

