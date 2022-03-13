ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $845.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $585.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $671.65 and its 200-day moving average is $760.97. The company has a market capitalization of $240.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. ASML has a 52 week low of $528.60 and a 52 week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. On average, analysts forecast that ASML will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

