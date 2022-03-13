iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 583.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 991,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,628,000 after acquiring an additional 185,216 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 302,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 157.6% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.10. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

