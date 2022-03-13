Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.31.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $635,212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $594,489,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after buying an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after buying an additional 9,449,743 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBER opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

