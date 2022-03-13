PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of PCB Bancorp worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after buying an additional 367,755 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $4,609,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 125,279 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $845,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $22.59 on Friday. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $336.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 40.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $180,960.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 17,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $404,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 31,170 shares of company stock valued at $726,255. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

