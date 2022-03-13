Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 173.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 28,638 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ESCO Technologies worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE ESE opened at $71.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

