Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KGF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.90) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.65) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.10) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 379.67 ($4.97).

Shares of KGF opened at GBX 273.70 ($3.59) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 317.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 332.03. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 389.67 ($5.11).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

