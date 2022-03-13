Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.17) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 560 ($7.34) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.94) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($7.73) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.29) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 552.45 ($7.24).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 479.65 ($6.28) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 516.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 450.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.43).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.71), for a total value of £218,726.40 ($286,591.19).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

