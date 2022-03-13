Diageo (LON:DGE) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

DGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.62) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($60.93) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,770 ($62.50) to GBX 4,800 ($62.89) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.96) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.34) price target on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,141.43 ($54.26).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,372.50 ($44.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,954.50 ($38.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,110 ($53.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,702.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,706.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.38) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,859 ($50.56) per share, with a total value of £8,258.26 ($10,820.57). Insiders have bought 25,670 shares of company stock worth $94,104,900 over the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

