Volution Group’s (FAN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 630 ($8.25) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.34) price target on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of LON FAN opened at GBX 426.50 ($5.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 493.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 509.25. Volution Group has a 1-year low of GBX 306 ($4.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 565 ($7.40). The company has a market cap of £844.91 million and a PE ratio of 41.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Volution Group’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

In other Volution Group news, insider Paul Hollingworth acquired 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £20,019.82 ($26,231.42).

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

