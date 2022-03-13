American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock Position Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Software were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of American Software by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Software by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Software by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $682.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 0.75. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

