Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $129,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,420.

DOCS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $46.41 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.84.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Doximity (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.