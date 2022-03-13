Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 41,970 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,970 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

NXGN stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,929.93, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,275,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

