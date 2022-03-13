Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Unifi worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Unifi by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Unifi by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unifi by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Unifi by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 260,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Unifi by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFI stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. Unifi, Inc. has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $2,287,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

