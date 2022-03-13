Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $332,000 Stock Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,079 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc boosted its stake in SciPlay by 840.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 874,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,088,000 after buying an additional 781,312 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the third quarter worth $8,148,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the third quarter worth $2,402,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the third quarter worth $7,833,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.32. SciPlay Co. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCPL. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Macquarie set a $20.00 price target on SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

