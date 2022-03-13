Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,742 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 13.9% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 6.7% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

APOG opened at $47.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -101.15%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

