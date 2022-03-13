Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,414 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 595.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 56.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 27.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at $226,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

NYSE CMP opened at $61.26 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -9.16%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

About Compass Minerals International (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.