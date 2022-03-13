Short Interest in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Grows By 240.0%

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $59.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 114,944 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 106,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 127.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,865 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 368.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 48,304 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period.

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

