Short Interest in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM) Increases By 103.8%

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 103.8% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter worth $239,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTM opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. is based in New York.

