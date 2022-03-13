California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,946 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,946 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $311.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.55. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.11.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.75% and a negative net margin of 29,448.99%. On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

