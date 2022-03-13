California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 24,535 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,535 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 70,835 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,740,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 108,870.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $969.12 million, a PE ratio of -28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $32.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -89.36%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

